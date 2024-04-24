‘You don’t expect that’ – Neville couldn’t believe what he saw from Liverpool stalwart tonight

Gary Neville was surprised by what he saw from one Liverpool player towards the end of the first half against Everton tonight.

After falling behind following a dreadful opening half-hour, the Reds had a spell of pressure as the interval loomed, but failed to make the most of the chances they created.

Mo Salah was among the guilty parties just before stoppage time, seeing one effort from the edge of the penalty area hit off a Toffees defender and then snatching at the rebound when the ball came back to him, ballooning it into the stand behind Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Reacting to that miss on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Neville said: “You don’t expect that from Salah. The first one was wild, on the second one he was leaning back.”

Salah might be Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 24 goals, but he hasn’t netted from open play since the 2-1 win over Brighton at the end of March (Transfermarkt).

None of his three shots in the first half against Everton were on target (Sofascore), and his wayward miss just before half-time has been indicative of his – and the Reds’ – April so far.

This is exactly the stage of the campaign where teams in Premier League title contention need to show their strongest qualities. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old and his teammates have seen their form nosedive at the worst possible juncture.

Liverpool can’t afford for Salah and his fellow attackers to be so wasteful when the need for victories is so paramount. Hopefully we’ll see the true Egyptian King in the second half, and for the rest of our matches the season.

