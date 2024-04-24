Fabrizio Romano drops ‘important update’ on LFC managerial pursuit; can make ‘special’ things happen in PL

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Arne Slot is a ‘strong candidate’ to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The Italian journalist has described the Dutchman as ‘an excellent manager’, claiming he has the potential ‘to make special things’ happen in the English top-flight.

“An important update on the Liverpool job to start with, as Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is now a strong candidate for the job of replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer,” the Guardian reporter informed CaughtOffside.

“He’s considered already an excellent manager with a very good style, but also with potential to make special things also at the highest level possible in the Premier League.”

The 45-year-old has guided his side to second in the Eredivisie table this term, nine points behind Peter Bosz’s PSV at the summit.

Give the next Liverpool boss time

It’s disheartening to scroll through social media and see so many online fans already dismissing the potential next Liverpool manager before he’s taken the job.

Remember, there’s every possibility it might not be Arne Slot in the dugout come the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

If the former AZ Alkmaar boss is leading us out at the start of the next season, however, he deserves our support and encouragement.

There’s likely going to be an initial drop-off from Jurgen Klopp regardless of who the next manager is.

The best we can do on our end is ensure the German’s successor is given the best platform possible to succeed.

