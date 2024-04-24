(Video) What Arne Slot did with Feyenoord players before big Ajax win speaks volumes

Arne Slot, it seems, is not a manager who celebrates mediocrity or small-club mentality.

Footage released by the Pride of Rotterdamn’s official X (formerly Twitter) recalls the Dutchman’s inspiring speech to his players before a 3-2 win at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The Eredivisie outfit went on to secure the Dutch top-flight title that year, with a 13-point gap built up between themselves and the Amsterdam-based outfit in third.

If Slot can bring this approach over to Merseyside, should he be successful in the running for the Liverpool job, there’ll be few complaints from us.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Feyenoord: