Arne Slot’s Erling Haaland connection ahead of potential Liverpool move – report

Liverpool fans will be readying ourselves for the news that Arne Slot will be announced as our new manager and so the deep dive has started on his wider footballing connections.

As confirmed by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘Liverpool are engaged in formal talks with the Dutch club and Slot’s representative, Rafaela Pimenta, to conclude a recruitment process which has significantly advanced in the last 24 hours.’

This shows that we are progressing well in talks to potentially appoint a new man at the helm but also provides more information about the Dutchman.

It also states that the 45-year-old is represented by Rafaela Pimenta who has ties to many big names in the game, such as Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba, and Erling Haaland (via transfermarkt).

It’s not that this means we’re going to sign the Manchester City striker this summer but shows the connections that the potential new man has already.

Nobody will ever be Jurgen Klopp but as fans we can only add our backing to whoever Michael Edwards believes is the right man to carry our club forward into a new era.

For now, we’ve got a Premier League title to fight for and some huge matches that players and supporters need to be 100% focused on.

Fingers crossed we can set up this new era in the perfect way.

