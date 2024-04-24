What Arne Slot has reportedly done provides a strong clue over his stance on Liverpool job

According to reports from Netherlands, Arne Slot’s stance on potentially becoming the next Liverpool manager seems clear.

The Reds have had an opening offer of £7.7m for the 45-year-old rejected by Feyenoord, although Paul Joyce has indicated that it shouldn’t take a substantially greater figure to persuade the Eredivisie club to do business.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Dutch outlet 1908.nl have claimed that the Bergentheim native is ‘convinced’ over a move to Merseyside and is gently pushing for a departure from De Kuip.

In fact, such is Slot’s apparent desire to take over from Jurgen Klopp that he’s even reported to have already begun house-hunting in Liverpool and intends to bring his entire family with him if he gets the job at Anfield.

READ MORE: Reliable source shares news of Liverpool setback in Slot pursuit; Reds unlikely to be deterred

READ MORE: Klopp admits he used Gerrard and Carragher videos to show players how not to play the Merseyside derby

We don’t know just how true it is that the 45-year-old has already commenced the search for accommodation on Merseyside, but this report tallies somewhat with a claim from The Athletic that he’s enthusiastic over the possibility of becoming Liverpool’s next manager.

With Slot reportedly being the Reds’ main focus of attention in their managerial pursuit, it’s more than likely that they’ll go back to Feyenoord with a sufficiently increased offer to possibly make the Rotterdam club more amenable to letting him leave De Kuip.

After three months of speculation as to who’ll have the unenviable task of taking over from Klopp, the signs over the past couple of days point increasingly towards the Dutchman being handed the reins at Anfield.

We could be in for a hugely eventful few days behind the scenes at Liverpool, all while the pursuit of a potential Premier League title continues apact with two crucial fixtures over the next 80 hours.

📊EOTK Stats Pack: Everton v Liverpool – Form guide, manager attrition rates and MORE