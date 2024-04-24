(Video) Slot’s former teammate and coaching colleague: Arne is ‘perfect’ for Liverpool

As news continues to circulate regarding the possible appointment of Arne Slot as Liverpool manager, seeing glowing recommendations of the coach will certainly be welcomed by our fans.

As shared by Bence Bocsak on X, ‘Julian Jenner – Slot’s former teammate and coaching colleague’ said:

“I hope that he goes to Liverpool, because after a decade with Klopp he is for me the perfect follow up coach for Liverpool. Because I think he can give even more flair to Liverpool.”

It’s reassuring that those who have first-hand experience of working with the 45-year-old are being so public with their support for his potential Anfield appointment.

Time will tell if the current Feyenoord coach is the right man for the Reds but news like this is certainly encouraging.

You can watch Jenner’s comments on Slot via @BenBocsak on X:

🗣️ “They will be unbeatable.” Who’s looking for more Arne Slot content? 🚨Today I did an exclusive interview with Julian Jenner – Slot’s former teammate and coaching colleague. It’s fair to say he backs him to succeed at #LFC. Full interview dropping tomorrow. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/nQE1uLNbua — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) April 24, 2024

