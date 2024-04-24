(Video) Van Dijk’s brutal question to Liverpool squad will make stomachs sink

There comes a time in a season that has been so thoroughly derailed as Liverpool’s where the serious questions have to be asked.

Virgil van Dijk certainly didn’t shy away from the stronger stuff, digging deep into the barrel to question the desire of his fellow teammates after a gutless display at Goodison Park.

The Dutch international admitted that everyone involved would be forced to ‘look in the mirror’ and ask themselves if they gave everything against Everton and whether they truly want the Premier League title.

Based on that performance, we’d have to imagine most of the players will be ticking ‘No’ both times.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of :