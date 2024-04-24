(Video) What Nunez was spotted doing to the referee after FT vs Everton

Fan footage shared by @asim_lfc after the full 90 minutes against Everton caught Darwin Nunez letting the on-pitch official know exactly what he thought of his performance in the Merseyside derby.

The Uruguayan international was spotted apparently sarcastically applauding Andy Madley after an admittedly poor outing from the referee.

We could really get on board with that response if the striker hadn’t posted a horrific performance himself on the pitch along with the vast majority of the team.

Put those chances away, lads, and we might have actually come away with all three points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @asim_lfc: