(Video) Watch what Trent was doing on Liverpool bench during dire Everton scenes

Trent Alexander-Arnold cut an extremely frustrated figure on the Liverpool bench during the Reds’ poor defeat at Goodison Park.
The Merseysiders were, without a shadow of the doubt, the weaker side of the two on Wednesday evening. Sean Dyche’s men outclassed and outfought their opponents all across the pitch to secure a rare victory over their city rivals and derail the visitors’ hopes of a 20th league title.
Our No.66 was clearly going through a whole range of emotions on the sidelines following his substitution in the second-half.
Us too, Trent. Us too.
Mood after witnessing this team bottling it to United, Atalanta, Palace and Everton. pic.twitter.com/Ndg2qLTz1j
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 24, 2024