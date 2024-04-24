(Video) Watch what Trent was doing on Liverpool bench during dire Everton scenes

Trent Alexander-Arnold cut an extremely frustrated figure on the Liverpool bench during the Reds’ poor defeat at Goodison Park.

The Merseysiders were, without a shadow of the doubt, the weaker side of the two on Wednesday evening. Sean Dyche’s men outclassed and outfought their opponents all across the pitch to secure a rare victory over their city rivals and derail the visitors’ hopes of a 20th league title.

Our No.66 was clearly going through a whole range of emotions on the sidelines following his substitution in the second-half.

Us too, Trent. Us too.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamueILFC: