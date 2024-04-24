Worst player on the pitch? Liverpool starter’s stats vs Everton are scarily bad

Every Liverpool player, barring perhaps Luis Diaz, must take a long hard look in the mirror after a dismal defeat to Everton.

We want to preface this discussion by emphasising our adoration for Curtis Jones – the Scouser has been largely phenomenal for Jurgen Klopp this term.

That said, his, along with the vast majority of players in red shirts on the pitch tonight, performance was nothing short of diabolical.

What do the stats say?

Truthfully, the less said about the stats the better…

Sofascore have our Academy graduate down as only winning one of seven duels (ground and air) attempted against Sean Dyche’s men.

Jones was much better with the ball than against it, admittedly, misplacing only one of 44 passes attempted at Goodison Park.

But you can’t have a midfield failing to win its duels against one of the most physical teams in England.

Liverpool were utterly outfought and outmuscled, pound for pound, in a game that demanded excellence. Not the mediocrity we were all unfortunately served throughout the 90 minutes.

How disappointing for Jurgen Klopp and the fanbase.

