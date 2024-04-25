John Barnes says Mo Salah could be replaced with two Crystal Palace players

John Barnes has shared his admiration for Crystal Palace’s highly-rated young talents Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The 60-year-old suggested one of the pair could be brought in to replace Mo Salah should the Egyptian international depart Liverpool in the summer.

“Marc Guehi is a very good player. Guehi is someone Liverpool should be looking at,” the former Red told Bettors.

“Even the Palace attacking players like Eze and Olise are players Liverpool could be looking at also. City are also said to be looking at Olise and Eze. Arsenal also.

“But if Mo were to go and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I like. Those two alongside Guehi are ready to move up a level.”

The pair have contributed 24 goal contributions between them in 43 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘In talks to negotiate’: Arne Slot admits he wants Liverpool job; confident of agreement

READ MORE: ‘Sexy’: What Feyenoord players really think of Arne Slot amid Liverpool talks

Michael Olise is more likely to be snapped up

At the age of 25, and being set to turn 26 this summer, we’d be surprised if Liverpool went on to add Eze to our ranks.

That said, at 22 years of age, Olise – on 11 goal contributions in 15 games this term – would be a prime candidate for consideration by our recruitment department, one might venture.

Whether there’s a space in the starting-XI specifically for the right-sided (and, critically, left-footed) winger remains to be seen with Salah’s future still up in the air.

Either way, we wouldn’t say no to some extra firepower on the right flank if an opportunity arises this summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!