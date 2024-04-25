Jamie Carragher: FSG have fixed top Liverpool priority and it isn’t the next manager

The priority for FSG ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s departure is ensuring consistent success without such a talismanic figure pulling the strings.

This is exactly why the return of transfer guru Michael Edwards is such a huge plus for the club.

Jamie Carragher pointed to the former Reading employee’s arrival at Anfield as being almost ‘more important’ for the Americans than bringing in the next manager.

“What’s really interesting here is that Michael Edwards, the sporting director, he was there at the start with Klopp, and they’ve obviously fell out, and as soon as he’s gone, it’s like the band are back together,” the Sky Sports pundit spoke on Stick to Football. “It’s obvious something has happened behind the scenes, but FSG almost felt it was more important to get that structure back rather than who the next manager is.”

In other news, the Merseysiders are reportedly closing in on a move for Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Liverpool can’t hope for Jurgen Klopp 2.0

It makes perfect sense why Fenway have opted to cement an approach that isn’t entirely dependent on the next manager being a Godly presence like the man who came before.

Not to suggest that it’ll be impossible for the next boss to find a place in the hearts of the Liverpool fanbase.

But boy are they up against following Jurgen Klopp – the man to bring the title and Champions League trophy back to Anfield.

At least if you build a world-class set-up behind the scenes, you can more or less ensure that we’ll remain competitive regardless of the men who follow in our German tactician’s footsteps.

