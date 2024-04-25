Carragher insists Liverpool ‘need to buy’ an upgrade on £70k-p/w brute who’s been ‘really poor’

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool ‘need to buy’ a replacement for one player who’s been ‘really poor’ in recent games.

The Reds have dropped off alarmingly this month, turning in a woeful performance in the 2-0 defeat to Everton last night, with Ibrahima Konate among the numerous members of Jurgen Klopp’s side to struggle badly.

The ex-LFC defender didn’t hold back about the French centre-back on Sky Sports after the game, declaring: “Konate’s been so poor of late, really poor. Liverpool need to buy a centre-back in the summer.”

We agree with Carragher that Liverpool could do with adding to their centre-back ranks during the summer transfer window, but not necessarily at the expense of Konate.

Joel Matip’s likely exit at the end of his contract still leaves with four senior options in that part of the squad, although the 24-year-old and Joe Gomez both have chequered injury records, while it’d be inadvisable to place too much pressure on Jarell Quansah despite him looking very capable in his first season at this level.

The £70,000-per-week Frenchman was very poor against Everton, being culpable of an error leading to a goal after he failed to clear his lines in the lead-up to Jarrad Branthwaite giving the Toffees a deserved lead.

However, he’s still had a solid season overall, ranking among Liverpool’s top three performers for tackles, clearances and successful aerial duels per game (WhoScored), while also being one of the best centre-backs in Europe for progressive passes per 90 with 5.6 per match (FBref).

Konate at his best still starts for the Reds, but unfortunately he hasn’t been at his best since returning from the thigh injury that he suffered in March, and bringing in a positional alternative would bolster squad depth and provide greater competition for a starting berth alongside Virgil van Dijk.

That could galvanise the 24-year-old into raising his game so that he makes himself a regular starter under Klopp’s successor.

