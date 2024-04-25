(Video) Carragher calls for ‘real discussion’ about Liverpool stalwart who’s ‘gone off the boil’

Jamie Carragher has claimed that the time has come for ‘a real discussion’ to be had about the future of one long-serving Liverpool player.

Mo Salah is approaching the end of his seventh season at Anfield and will soon enter the final year of his current contract, by the end of which he’ll have just turned 33.

The Egyptian has been a consistently reliable goalscorer for the Reds but his form has dipped along with the team as a whole over the past month, having not scored from open play in any of his seven appearances in April.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the defeat to Everton last night, Carragher remarked that Liverpool’s number 11 has ‘gone off the boil’, and he suggested that our new manager may need to strongly consider whether the time is right to cash in on him while he’s still under contract.

The pundit said: “I think there is a real discussion, with a new manager coming in, what the future holds for Mo Salah at Liverpool, and it’s probably the first time we’ve asked that question, because he’s only got a year to go on his deal.”

There’s no disputing that the Egyptian has been a shadow of his usual world-class self recently, and with the possibility of fetching a nine-figure transfer fee for him this summer despite that slump, you can understand why it might make practical sense to consider any lucrative offers which may come in for him.

However, he’s long since proven that he’s an incredible goalscorer, and there’s every chance that he comes back next season completely reinvigorated after a few weeks off, once again terrorising Premier League defences like he’s done for the past seven years at Liverpool.

There are still four matches left in this campaign, so now isn’t the time to make any rash decisions on what the future may hold for him.

You can view Carragher’s comments below, via @SkySportsPL on X: