(Video) Sky reporter draws reply from Arne Slot after doorstopping him ahead of Feyenoord game

Fair play to Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill – he sought out Arne Slot for an answer on his links with the Liverpool manager’s job and duly got one!

The journalist doorstopped the Feyenoord boss in Netherlands today ahead of their Eredivisie match against Go Ahead Eagles tonight (8pm UK time, if you’re interested in following it) and asked: “You’re in the news! You said you wanted to go to the Premier League. Is it a possibility?”

The 45-year-old – who was smiling when the question was put to him – gave little away in response, although he did say: “I can’t deny that.”

Cotterill went to pursue Slot further before being halted by one individual who appears to be an employee of the Rotterdam club, and while the reporter didn’t get any more out of the prospective next Liverpool manager, he’d already done well to get the answer that he did.

The Dutchman kept his reply short, but has seemed to leave the door open regarding the possibility of him taking over from Jurgen Klopp with his refusal to deny the Anfield links.

You can view the exchange between Cotterill and Slot below, via @SkySportsPL on X: