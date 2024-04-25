‘He will go’ – Simon Jordan thinks Liverpool could sell one man who’s ‘been a shadow of himself’

Simon Jordan believes that one long-serving Liverpool player could leave Anfield this summer, and he thinks it’s the right time for a parting of the ways.

As the end of the season and the forthcoming transfer window draw ever nearer, speculation surrounding Mo Salah’s future is likely to escalate once more, a few months on from the Reds turning down a £150m offer from Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad for the 31-year-old.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning after the dismal Merseyside derby defeat, in which the Egyptian was bafflingly ineffective, the ex-Crystal Palace chairman implored LFC chiefs to consider cashing in on the legendary number 11, whose contract expires in 14 months’ time.

Jordan claimed: “Sell him. I think Mo Salah’s has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there’s no doubt that he’s been a top player, but I think his race is beginning to be run.

“I think there’s so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia. I think he didn’t go last year, and I think he will go this year.

“It’s time for Liverpool to close that chapter. I think Salah, to me, in the last four or five weeks has been a shadow of himself. You can give reasons behind it with injuries and stuff. I’m not sure that’s the only reason.”

As much as it pains us to say it, Salah’s form has been desperate recently – his only two goals in seven appearances so far this month have both come from the penalty spot (Transfermarkt), and he’s failed to score from open play with 21 shots in that time (FBref).

Even when he last netted from play in the 2-1 win at Brighton on Easter Sunday, it was his solitary goal from 12 attempts that afternoon (FBref).

His recent performances certainly help to make the case for those who think Liverpool should take the money for a player who turns 32 in June and is the club’s best-paid player on £350,000 per week (Capology).

However, one bad month shouldn’t supersede the phenomenal seven-year stay that Salah has had on Merseyside so far, and it could be a case of him simply needing the summer to come for a chance to properly recharge the batteries.

The time will inevitably come that he’s no longer a Reds player, but there’s no way that the Anfield hierarchy should be shunting him out the door unless an extraordinary offer comes in and they’re as sure as sure can be that the influx would be immediately put to good use on a true game-changer of a replacement.

