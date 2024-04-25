(Video) Roy Keane gives withering five-word response to Liverpool’s potential Arne Slot appointment

Roy Keane needed just five words to register his lack of enthusiasm for Liverpool’s potential appointment of Arne Slot as their next manager.

The Reds have commenced negotiations with Feyenoord over the 45-year-old, who’s now the frontrunner to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and the prospective hiring decision was a talking point on the latest episode of Sky Sports‘ Stick to Football series.

Reacting to the news from earlier this week, Jamie Carragher began: “When it came out yesterday, it was a little bit…”; and it was at that point that the former Manchester United captain interrupted him by saying: “It’s not exciting, is it?”

It’d be fair to say that not many Liverpool fans would likely have had Slot as their first choice immediately after Klopp announced in late January that he’d be leaving at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite, not least because of his strong Anfield connections, before the narrative switched largely to Ruben Amorim after the Bayer Leverkusen boss confirmed his intentions to stay put last month.

To some, the Feyenoord manager may seem like someone for whom LFC are settling rather than being the man they really want, but like plenty of reliable journalists have iterated, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes won’t merely go for the popular choice to appease the vocal majority.

If it is Slot who gets the job, we’ll give him our full backing, just as those in regular attendance at Anfield undoubtedly will on matchdays.

You can view the discussion on Slot and Liverpool below (from 1:05:34), via The Overlap on YouTube: