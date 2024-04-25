Jurgen Klopp appeared to have words with one Liverpool player just after final whistle last night

Jurgen Klopp would’ve been livid with what his Liverpool team produced in their 2-0 defeat against Everton last night, and he appeared to have words with one of his players immediately after the final whistle at Goodison Park.

As reported by Jacob Leeks for The Mirror, an agitated Darwin Nunez was seen complaining about something to his manager and then gesticulated furiously towards referee Andy Madley, which prompted the German to put a finger to his lips as if to tell the 24-year-old to cease and desist.

However, the Uruguayan was then seen directing sarcastic applause at the match officials, which annoyed his boss further, and the two appeared to have a disagreement.

This was a sour footnote in keeping with a truly horrendous, soul-destroying game to have watched.

It was a night when, no matter what grievances Liverpool’s players might’ve had with Madley or his refereeing team, they can only blame themselves when examining what went wrong at Goodison Park, turning in one of their flattest performances of the season in one of their most pivotal fixtures.

It certainly wasn’t the officials’ fault that Nunez wasted a one-on-one with Jordan Pickford by blasting the ball straight at the Everton goalkeeper rather than placing it to the side of him, and the Urugyayan has simply been coughing up too many gilt-edged chances recently.

It’s no wonder Klopp would’ve been furious with him, and indeed the team as a whole, after what they produced last night. The 24-year-old’s gesture towards the referees won’t have helped matters, either.

There’s been a few occasions this season where Liverpool had every right to be livid at decisions made by match officials. Last night was definitely not one of them – the blame lays squarely at those in red who froze when the pressure was on.

