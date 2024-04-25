Last straw: Lawrenson slams Liverpool henchman who left teammate doing two jobs

Ibrahima Konate’s poor form has left Liverpool and, in particular, Virgil van Dijk with too much to handle.

The Reds now find themselves praying for multiple miracles to bring them back into the title race after a 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Mark Lawrenson was particularly scathing in his review of the Frenchman’s part in that performance, noting that the former RB Leipzig star had left his centre-back partner with it all to do at Goodison Park.

“I was surprised by Konate last night because he does like a fight and it’s right up his street, but he seemed to wither and die a bit to be honest and it left Van Dijk holding the fort,” the former Reds centre-half spoke on the Off the Ball podcast (via CaughtOffside).

“Van Dijk can’t hold the fort every single game he plays in.”

The Merseysiders have won three out of seven fixtures contested in April, with damaging results suffered against the likes of Atalanta and Manchester United.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Sky Sports: Liverpool could complete next deal ‘quite soon’; going the extra mile to seal it

READ MORE: Wayne Rooney can’t believe what Van Dijk did immediately after awful Everton defeat

Time to hand Jarell Quansah a run of games?

It’s truly disappointing to see a player of Konate’s quality failing to perform at the highest standard at this stage of the season.

We hate to say it, but it’s time to put Jarell Quansah back into the starting-XI and let merit do the talking.

Barring a mishap against the Red Devils earlier in the month, our Academy graduate has otherwise been pretty reliable alongside Van Dijk.

On that basis, we’d be having him finish the season in defence for us until further notice.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!