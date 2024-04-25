Sky Sports: Liverpool could complete next deal ‘quite soon’; going the extra mile to seal it

Liverpool are pushing hard to complete a move for Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot ahead of the summer window.

The Dutch manager appears to have stolen a march on the club’s alternative candidates, including former frontrunner Ruben Amorim.

Sky Sports now reports that the Reds are even prepared to ‘go that extra mile’ to satisfy the Eredivisie outfit’s compensation demands.

“It seems that Liverpool are prepared to go that extra mile in terms of the compensation that the club will want to get him and the conversation, by the way, they’ll want for all his backroom staff as well,” Gary Cotterill reported for Sky Sports in Rotterdam.

The journalist went on to add: “This one does look like it is, at the moment, on the cards and could happen quite soon.

“As you mentioned, Liverpool, it is now reported, are in negotiations with Feyenoord over just how much it will cost to get Arne Slot at Anfield.”

Elsewhere, Liverpool had the title hopes potentially derailed following a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Arne Slot checks the boxes for next Liverpool manager

We have to acknowledge that the former AZ Alkmaar boss isn’t a big name in the management world.

That said, our fanbase has to accept that we’re simply not going to bring in anyone comparable to Jurgen Klopp this year.

Even Xabi Alonso, despite all his achievements in Germany, would have represented a sizeable risk going into the 2024/25 season.

Regardless, Arne Slot can and does tick a number of boxes for the club and our recruitment department from his style of play to his ability to work on a budget.

