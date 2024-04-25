Liverpool managerial talks now set to collapse in sudden u-turn, says insider

Ruben Amorim had looked the clear frontrunner for the Liverpool managerial job after the Reds missed out on Xabi Alonso.

Several developments later, however, the Merseysiders have re-routed and now appear to favour Feyenoord’s Arne Slot.

Portuguese football insider Pedro Sepulveda has since tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds are not prepared to meet the 39-year-old’s wage demands. Talks, as a result, are now set to collapse, with it understood that ‘the next days will be decisive’.

❗️@LFC informed Rúben's Amorim agent that they will not pay £10 million net per year and the Portuguese coach doesn't want to accept less than that. The deal can collapse. ⏳The next days will be decisive. ❌ No chance to go to @WestHam . pic.twitter.com/5KdoLSROsh — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) April 25, 2024

The Pride of Rotterdam’s boss has since admitted he’s more than open to a switch to Liverpool this summer.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher knows perfect man for Liverpool job; not Slot or Amorim

READ MORE: John Barnes says Mo Salah could be replaced with two Crystal Palace players

Unfortunate but Slot is equally impressive

It’s a shame to potentially miss out on a man of Amorim’s potential due to financial demands.

That said, on paper, it’s reassuring to consider that the Portuguese head coach and Slot probably have very little between them as Liverpool managerial candidates.

Both have limited experience in less formidable leagues in comparison to the English top-flight whilst transforming the title race in their respective countries into a three-horse race.

Attractive, attacking football is on offer with both options and the pair appear to both be equally charismatic in their own way.

There’s further evidence of an ability to work within tight financial constraints, which will surely prove translatable to our circumstances in England.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!