Melissa Reddy breaks what Holland sources now saying about Arne Slot’s Liverpool talks

Liverpool are closing in on the apparent frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant head coach role at Anfield.

Arne Slot appears to have climbed into the lead, leapfrogging fellow managerial candidate Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon.

Melissa Reddy, reporting on the subject for Sky, confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for the Dutch coach. ‘Sources over in Holland’, in fact, claim that talks ‘could move very, very quickly’.

“Talks continue between Feyenoord and Liverpool over compensation for Arne Slot to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor,” the Sky Sports reporter said.

“Yesterday, Liverpool’s negotiation point started at £7.75m. The Dutch club are trying to get this closer to the £10m mark.

“We know that Slot really wants the Anfield job. While Feyenoord would ideally like to keep him, they understand they can’t block such a massive opportunity for him. So, their interest is in getting the best possible deal for him.

“Sources over in Holland are telling us it could move very, very quickly because of Slot’s determination to take the job.”

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders title challenge was significantly derailed following a 2-0 defeat to Everton yesterday.

Speedy talks bode well for Liverpool

Things are never going to be totally ideal when you’re losing a manager of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp.

That said, the best Liverpool could do to build on the German’s success would be to sort a successor ahead of the summer window and avoid that pesky void in between.

Whilst Slot’s name was never going to be one that initially set the world alight, we’re reassured that Michael Edwards and Co. feel he ticks all the right boxes.

