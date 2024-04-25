(Video) Michael Owen’s head ready to explode after what Nunez chose to do vs Everton

Michael Owen may not be the most popular figure with the Liverpool fanbase, for obvious reasons, but his complaints about Darwin Nunez have struck a chord.

The former Reds striker was left in a state of utter bafflement when reflecting on the Uruguayan’s poor shot selection against Everton.

One moment, in particular, bothered the 44-year-old, who was at a loss to explain why the £64m 2022 signing had chosen to fire an effort straight at Jordan Pickford, whilst the goal was gaping, in the second-half.

Not Nunez’s most lethal game, it has to be said, though he’s hardly alone in earning that criticism.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Super Sport (via @zk_sim_ on X):

