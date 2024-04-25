Wayne Rooney can’t believe what Van Dijk did immediately after awful Everton defeat

Liverpool latest defeat in the Premier League probably leaves them no room for further soul-searching in an already tight title race.

The Reds succumbed to a deserved defeat at the hands of an aggressive Everton outfit at Goodison Park – a result that almost certainly ends their hopes of a second league title under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking after the game, former Toffees star Wayne Rooney criticised Virgil van Dijk for his post-match comments on early kick-offs.

“I think a worrying thing there, and I think it’s happened a lot throughout the season, as Daniel [Sturridge] said he’s [Virgil van Dijk] the captain saying Liverpool got outfought… but again we’re hearing about 12:30pm kick-offs after he’s just lost a derby,” the ex-Derby County manager told Sky Sports.

“He should be wanting… that Liverpool team should be wanting to be on the pitch tomorrow morning to get the next game going.

“When you lose a game, especially a derby game, you want the next game to come quick.

“We’ve heard it so many times with Liverpool this season about 12:30pm kick-offs – get on with it! It’s part of your job. Get on with it! And you should be ready to play.”

Liverpool are set to next take on West Ham United in London this Saturday.

Liverpool correct to complain about 12:30pm kick-offs but…

We’ve been through this numerous times already – we’ve seen the club subjected to a disproportionate amount of early kick-offs.

It’s logically not fair, for one, and obviously can’t be beneficial as far as proper rest and recovery is concerned.

That said, we are at the business end of the season; there are now only four games left to go.

That’s not to say tiredness isn’t a factor for Liverpool, but it can’t possibly excuse the total lack of fight on show in our 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

