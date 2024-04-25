‘Sexy’: What Feyenoord players really think of Arne Slot amid Liverpool talks

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan has described Arne Slot as the ‘prime candidate’ for Liverpool Football Club.

The 45-year-old has jumped up the shortlist to now be considered, according to a multitude of reports, the frontrunner for the soon-to-be-vacant role at Anfield.

The reporter in question spoke in glowing terms of his compatriot’s reign at Feyenoord, pointing to the shared adoration the fans and players hold for their head coach.

“The players like him, the fans love him, the club love him – they won’t want him to go. Feyenoord have every right to demand a big fee as there is no clause in his contract, which he renewed last year,” Van der Kraan told Sky Sports.

“He’s been a successful coach and made Feyenoord champions playing crazy, sexy football. It is sexy what this man brings on a football pitch.

“There’s nothing more to win for him here. The next step for him is to enter a club in a big league and no league is bigger for the Dutch than the Premier League.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on David Moyes’ struggling West Ham outfit in the Premier League.

Liverpool must sign a manager who can achieve buy-in

Following in Klopp’s rather large footsteps, it’s going to take one hell of a smooth talker to get the playing squad behind FSG’s new man.

If Slot is indeed as charismatic as has been reported, we’re off to a very good start.

We know the former AZ Alkmaar boss plays a very attractive, energetic brand of football that will likewise appeal to the fanbase.

If the Dutchman can manage to get both fans and playing staff behind him from the off, we could be in for an exciting follow-up campaign.

