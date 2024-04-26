Ruben Amorim left embarrassed by Liverpool tactic which massively backfired

Ruben Amorim and his entourage did not discourage links to West Ham amid reported interest from Liverpool.

One intermediary quoted by Melissa Reddy has suggested that this might have been a tactic to put pressure on the Reds amid their managerial recruitment process.

If so, it will have left the Portuguese international more than a little red-faced given that the Merseysiders appear to be putting all their eggs in Arne Slot’s basket.

“There’s been a little bit of scepticism as to why it was so public that Amorim flew to have this talk with West Ham,” the Sky Sports reporter said.

“One intermediary has suggested it was possibly to put pressure on Liverpool. But by that point, Liverpool had already marked Slot as their leading candidate.”

James Pearce likewise shared a positive update on talks between Liverpool and Feyenoord, with only compensation package being left to be agreed between the outfits.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Melissa Reddy shares fresh news she’s heard about Arne Slot’s Liverpool move

READ MORE: James Pearce breaks afternoon update on Arne Slot amid Feyenoord talks

Amorim let down by his entourage

You’d have to imagine that the 39-year-old has been poorly advised by his entourage here.

Without knowing for certain that you’re the leading candidate in the race to replace Jurgen Klopp, it’s one hell of a gamble to take entertaining talks with the Hammers.

As Reddy has already outlined, though Amorim did tick a number of boxes, it seems he was a way off of meeting the full criteria favoured by Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Continuity will be key in the uncertain era that will undoubtedly follow our German tactician’s impending exit.

It looks like Slot is the safest bet at this point in time.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!