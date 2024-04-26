(Video) “I blame myself”: Jurgen Klopp on recent form amid title collapse

It was set up to be a trophy-laden fairytale farewell for Jurgen Klopp but things haven’t gone to plan and the manager has addressed our current form.

Speaking with the press, the boss said: “I can’t remember I have ever been as disappointed and frustrated after a game. We were not there. You see the other two teams playing.

“Very positive football, high results. We are not playing positive football. I blame myself.”

There won’t be many of our supporters who will have enjoyed our recent form but we shouldn’t be placing blame on the German in his final weeks in the job.

There’s still time to end the season on a high and everyone would have taken Champions League qualification and cup success at the start of this campaign.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

