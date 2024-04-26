Everything Klopp said about Arne Slot in Liverpool press conference

Jurgen Klopp admitted he didn’t know a great deal about Liverpool’s potential next coach Arne Slot, though he certainly appreciates his style of football.

The German tactician was asked to share his viewpoint on his Dutch counterpart at Feyenoord ahead of the Reds’ trip to West Ham United at the weekend.

“So I didn’t read anything, but Tony [press officer] told me that Arne said something, but I don’t know anything about, [I’m] not involved in the process,” the 56-year-old began in his pre-match presser (via Liverpool’s official YouTube channel).

“[I] like a lot that if he’s the one that he wants to take the job, is desperate, like ‘come on, let’s go for it’, excited.

“I like the way his team play football. I like all the things I hear about him as a guy. Good guy. Some people I know know him. I don’t know him yet but some people tell me he’s a really good guy. Good coach, good guy, looking forward to the club if he’s the solution.

“It’s not up to me to judge these things but it sounds good to me.”

The Merseysiders go into the tie third in the league table following a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Liverpool’s end to the season a positive for Slot

Whilst we’d all like to see Jurgen Klopp lift the Premier League trophy one last time as Liverpool boss, the unlikelihood of this eventuality probably bodes quite well for our next boss.

It’s bad enough having to come in and replace a manager comparable to greats of the past like Bill Shankly without having to also build on a season in which the Reds beat expectations with a title win!

There will be something to improve on, as Klopp pointed to in his presser. But, don’t forget about our sustainable blueprint and foundations to build on.

An ideal, if not perfect, scenario one might suggest.

