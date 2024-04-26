How close Liverpool are to sealing Arne Slot deal as talks collapse elsewhere

Liverpool are reportedly still yet to complete a deal to bring Arne Slot to the club this summer.

Football Insider now claim that Feyenoord will struggle to keep hold of their Dutch head coach should the Reds meet their desired compensation fees.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss publicly admitted his desire to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the helm of the Anfield-based outfit.

“I’m having a great time at Feyenoord, but when a club like Liverpool comes forward, it would be crazy if I didn’t think that was a great next step,” the 45-year-old was quoted as saying.

The Pride of Rotterdam find themselves nine points behind Eredivisie leaders PSV in the 2023/24 season.

What happened to Ruben Amorim?

There was a time when many a fan was certain Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim was the next best thing after Xabi Alonso.

They had good reason too, as well, given the 39-year-old’s remarkable track record for developing young talent, stretching the Primeira Liga into a three-horse race and playing great football.

Reports coming out of Portugal, however, now suggest that talks with the former Benfica star are likely to now collapse.

There’s always room for things to change, but we get the feeling Amorim simply isn’t in the running now.

