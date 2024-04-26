(Video) Klopp provides Gakpo update after Merseyside derby absence

Cody Gakpo’s presence in the Merseyside derby would have certainly made a difference and now Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on our forward.

Speaking with the press, the boss said: “Yes, little Samuel is born. Don’t know the time exactly, but according to [Cody] everything [is] fine.

“Mum well, boy well, father well and back in training yesterday.”

It’s great to hear that our No.18’s family are healthy and happy and so let’s hope the Dutchman can score a goal against West Ham for Samuel.

We look to be all but out of the title race on his return but the mission is to end the season as positivley as possible and provide the German a perfect send-off.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gakpo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

