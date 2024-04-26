Dirk Kuyt compares Arne Slot’s style to Klopp, Mourinho and Guardiola

With Arne Slot being somewhat unknown by many Liverpool fans, it’s interesting to hear Dirk Kuyt comparing our potential new boss to some of his peers.

Speaking with The Athletic, our former striker said: ‘Nowadays managers always get compared. Is it the Jurgen Klopp style? Is it the Jose Mourinho style? Is it the Pep Guardiola style?

‘The answer is that Slot has his own style. He doesn’t copy anyone. He knows exactly what he wants and he believes in it. It’s attractive, attacking football. He likes to play an aggressive defence, high intensity, with the game played in the opponent’s half, but it’s his way. It’s different from Klopp but a lot of the principles are the same.’

The task of replacing Jurgen Klopp is tough enough so comparing the new man to the legendary figure that came before will always leave them in a tough position.

If it is the current Feyenoord boss then history tells you that it’s very hard to follow the standards that have been set by such a successful and charismatic predecessor.

It seems increasingly likely that the 45-year-old will be taking the hot seat at Anfield and hearing that he has his unique style of play should excite us though.

Being able to tap into the style of play we utilise now but adapting it to a new coach will surely be exciting but there’s so much uncertainty about how succesful our future will be.

Fingers crossed it works out well and we don’t rue the decision to get the Dutchman to Merseyside.

