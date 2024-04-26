‘They’ll be speaking to other clubs’: Liverpool told they face player exodus ahead of Klopp exit

Wayne Rooney has suggested that multiple Liverpool stars could now look at Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit as an opportunity to follow him out the door.

There are a number of key questions to already be asked of players on expiring contracts; chiefly, Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

The trio in question are on terms set to expire in the summer of 2025.

“I think we all know how the game is; players will look at that [Klopp leaving] and see that as their way of getting out and they’ll be speaking to other clubs,” the former Everton striker spoke on Sky Sports. “We know that happens.”

After Jamie Carragher questioned what the German could have done differently, Rooney responded: “I’m not saying it’s his fault, but the timing of it coming out – I think that will have definitely had an effect on some of those players.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Arne Slot told reporters about Liverpool after Feyenoord beat Go Ahead Eagles

READ MORE: Liverpool managerial talks now set to collapse in sudden u-turn, says insider

Jurgen Klopp leaving hurts Liverpool’s recruitment

There’s no question in our minds that players were more than happy to join Liverpool for Jurgen Klopp alone, never mind our status as a world-class footballing institution.

With that in mind, we have to accept the possibility that a new era under fresh management won’t be something attractive to some members of the playing staff.

That’s regrettable, if true, but not entirely unforeseen we imagine by the powers that be behind the scenes.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out under potential new boss Arne Slot.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!