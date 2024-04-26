James Pearce breaks afternoon update on Arne Slot amid Feyenoord talks

Only an agreement between Liverpool and Feyenoord over a compensation package for potentially outgoing manager Arne Slot appears to stand in the way of the Dutchman’s exit.

James Pearce reported for The Athletic this afternoon that the Merseysiders are working to ‘finalise’ the package in question.

It’s expected that a compromise will be reached between the two outfits given the 45-year-old’s clear desire to take over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Things heading towards an agreement with Slot

Barring an unfortunate change in circumstances, it very much looks like we’ll be welcoming Slot aboard for the 2024/25 season.

Jurgen Klopp admitted in his pre-match presser that he didn’t know a great deal about the former AZ Alkmaar boss, though he was complimentary of his style of football.

The Feyenoord boss ultimately only needs to know one thing heading into the Liverpool job this summer – in our current boss’ own words: It’s the best job in the world.

Get the fans onside early and he’ll have one hell of a time in the red half of Merseyside.

