Arne Slot the self confessed ‘control freak’ who is inspired by Pep Guardiola

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Arne Slot will be our next manager and now historic comments about his similarities to Pep Guardiola are being shared.

As quoted on BBC Sport: “I certainly don’t want to compare myself to Pep, but he is a control freak just like me,” Slot said in an interview with Voetbal International in May 2023.

“If I look at myself, I try to win a match in the week before it is played, by conveying the training, pre-match team talks and tactics to the players as perfectly as possible.”

After so many years of watching Manchester City pip us to titles, perhaps it could be a refreshing change to see someone arrive who has self-confessed similarities to their coach.

We don’t know how the future will pan out but this whole pursuit of the Dutchman has felt a little ‘un-Liverpool like’, with a public push from both sides before the campaign has concluded.

With our loss at Goodison Park all but ending our pursuit of the Premier League title, it will either distract from disappointment or add to it for many.

The end of the season should be all about saying goodbye to Jurgen Klopp so let’s just hope we can tie this deal with Feyenoord up quickly, so that we no longer have to speculate about our new boss.

As the season winds to a close in Holland too, it’s strange for them to have to cope with trying to win a league title whilst their manager asks to change club.

It feels a little bit off at present but we can only tell whether it’s been worth it over the course of the next few years.

