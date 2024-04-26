(Video) The three words everyone didn’t want to hear Klopp say about Jota and Bradley

With the season nearing an end and Liverpool’s chances of a fairytale finish diminishing quickly, Jurgen Klopp was tasked with providing some disappointing injury news.

Speaking with the press ahead of our game with West Ham, the 56-year-old said about Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley: “Both not ready.

“Progressing well, [but] not ready and nobody told me yet they will start training in the next few days. I think it will take time, a little bit.”

It seems that we’re likely to not see too much of either injured party before the campaign grinds to a halt which is a massive blow.

Let’s just hope that we’re not hit with any more issues in the closing games of the German’s Anfield tenure.

You can watch Klopp’s injury update via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

