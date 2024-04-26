What Man City and Arsenal privately think about Liverpool & title race – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has his suspicions that both Manchester City and Arsenal now see the title race as a two-horse battle.

Liverpool stumbled following an away trip defeat at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby, dropping to third in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City put some distance between themselves and the Reds with a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the Sky Blues also possess a game in hand on their league rivals.

It’s not over for Liverpool but it looks that way

Did Liverpool’s title challenge die at Goodison Park? – (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There’s every possibility that we could find ourselves back in the mix if results go our way.

We’ll wait a moment for the laughter from rival fans to die down…

Don’t get us wrong, as far as we’re concerned, the odds are massively in favour of one of the Gunners or Pep Guardiola’s men lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

Liverpool simply don’t look to have the capacity to finish the season strong without another stumble.

We’re open to a surprise or two, of course, and hoping for some favours in this title run-in.

