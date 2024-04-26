What Arne Slot told reporters about Liverpool after Feyenoord beat Go Ahead Eagles

Liverpool appear to have identified their preferred option to take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Arne Slot raised eyebrows across the footballing world with his admission of interest in the role before his side’s victory over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

That statement was followed up after the match with another clear indication of intent in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.

🗣️ Arne Slot again confirms he wants to join Liverpool after Feyenoord's win at Go Ahead Eagles. "I'm having a great time at Feyenoord, but when a club like Liverpool comes forward, it would be crazy if I didn't think that was a great next step… "The clubs are in negotiations.… pic.twitter.com/frup5uvuq2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 25, 2024

The Merseysiders find themselves third in the league, two points shy of Manchester City (game in hand) in second.

Is Slot’s brazenness a positive or a concern?

One camp might argue that the Dutchman’s clear sign of intent bodes well for his potential Liverpool future.

You want someone desperate to come in and be successful in one of the biggest jobs in world football.

On the flip side of the coin, some might argue Slot’s comments are disrespectful to his current employers. A step beyond that and one might suggest the possibility of him doing the same to us at one stage should another attractive job come calling.

Whilst we like to err on the side of caution at times here at Empire of the Kop, we’re leaning towards the more optimistic view of events.

Here’s hoping this move works out for all parties involved.

