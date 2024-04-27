Jamie Carragher has one annoyance with ‘quality’ Liverpool player who’s ‘very similar to Thiago’

Jamie Carragher aired one grievance that he has with a current member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad.

Alexis Mac Allister was the Reds’ first signing of last summer’s transfer window and has enjoyed a largely impressive debut campaign at Anfield.

However, taking to X during today’s 2-2 draw against West Ham, the former LFC defender had one criticism of the Argentine, and it’s a trait that he’s also spotted in one of the 25-year-old’s teammates.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Carragher posted: “Mac Allister is very similar to Thiago, quality on the ball but just can’t help giving free kicks away!”

McCallister is very similar to Thiago, quality on the ball but just can’t help giving free kicks away! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 27, 2024

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher thinks there’s only one ‘reason’ for touchline spat between Salah and Klopp

READ MORE: (Video) ‘I’ll be glad he’s gone!’ – David Moyes jokingly urges Klopp to ‘hurry up and get away’

There is some credence to Carragher’s frustration with Mac Allister’s ‘fouls against’ record, with the Argentina midfielder responsible for four of the 10 free kicks that West Ham were awarded today (Sofascore) and booked late on for a tactical foul.

The 25-year-old has now given away 46 fouls in the Premier League this season, more than any other Liverpool player (FBref). While giving away free kicks comes with the territory of playing in midfield, it nonetheless hints at an imperfection to his game.

However, so long as it doesn’t boil over into the territory of reckless indiscipline, Reds fans will likely tolerate that from the ex-Brighton maestro once he’s exhibiting his playmaking qualities and conducting the on-field orchestra.

It’s something for Mac Allister to work on, perhaps, but we wouldn’t blame him for being frustrated today considering the filthy tackle that he took from Lucas Paqueta in the first few minutes, one which somehow didn’t see the West Ham player so much as booked.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!