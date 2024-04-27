Jamie Carragher thinks there’s only one ‘reason’ for touchline spat between Salah and Klopp

Jamie Carragher has had his say on the apparent feud between Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham this afternoon.

The Egyptian was seen reacting furiously to a message from his manager just before he was introduced as a substitute at the London Stadium, with that exchange unsurprisingly dominating the post-match discussion.

The former Reds defender took to social media to give his take on the incident, and he didn’t seem to think that it indicated any major feud between the pair.

Carragher posted on X: “The only reason a manager would be unhappy in this situation, is the player took too long to be ready to come on.”

It was interesting that, while Klopp succinctly downplayed the incident afterwards, Salah told reporters in the post-match mixed zone that “There’s going to be fire today if I speak”, which appeared to hint at something more serious at play.

Carragher played at the highest level for the best part of the two decades, so he’s very well placed to speak on the probability that the touchline exchange at the London Stadium today was nothing more than a momentary annoyance.

We hope that’s the case, and that it was a flashpoint which the player and manager can talk through in private over the coming days.

The last thing that Liverpool need after such a harrowing run of results this month is for Klopp and Salah to fall out, even if the former will no longer be at the club by the end of May.

