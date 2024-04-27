Peter Crouch calls out ‘sloppy’ Liverpool duo over costly first-half moment v West Ham

Peter Crouch was critical of two Liverpool players over a moment which cost the Reds during the 2-2 draw against West Ham today.

Despite dominating possession and territory in the first half, Jurgen Klopp’s side fell behind just before the interval when Jarrod Bowen all too easily steered a header past Alisson Becker to open the scoring.

Speaking on punditry duty for TNT Sports (via Liverpool Echo), the ex-LFC striker pointed the finger at Cody Gakpo and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their roles in how the goal came about.

Crouch reflected: “When you look at it, Gakpo is walking and you look at Trent, he’s looking the wrong way. No one goes to attack the ball.

“You look at Gakpo, he’s turning his back. He’s turned his back on the ball and it’s so disappointing from a Liverpool perspective, especially after the Everton game when set pieces were so pivotal in the game. To concede another one like that, it’s so sloppy.”

After the oh-so-easy manner in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from a corner against Liverpool in midweek, we’d have imagined that Klopp would’ve drilled into his players the importance of being fully tuned in when defending set pieces.

Maybe he did, but if so, unfortunately the two players – and indeed the team as a whole – didn’t get the memo, considering how simple a finish it was for Bowen today.

At a time when Arsenal’s defence looks imperious, the Reds are unfortunately leaking goals at an alarming rate in recent weeks. In tandem with wayward finishing, that has contributed towards our Premier League title challenge disintegrating before our eyes.

At least the fixture list allows for a full week for Klopp and Liverpool to concentrate heavily on set piece defending before we welcome Tottenham to Anfield on 5 May.

