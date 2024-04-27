(Video) Peter Crouch’s self-deprecating wisecrack will have Liverpool fans in fits of laughter

Peter Crouch is renowed for his light-hearted self-deprecation, and the former Liverpool striker was at it again prior to our match against West Ham today.

Speaking on TNT Sports‘ coverage, the 43-year-old was assessing the impact that Jurgen Klopp has had at Anfield as he nears the end of his lengthy reign in the Reds’ dugout.

The ex-England striker said of the manager: “He’s transformed the football club from a place where the Premier League [title] was miles away. They had people like me playing for the club; that’s how bad it was!”

Crouch was never involved in a title challenge during his three years at Liverpool, but he did help us to a Champions League final in 2007 and an FA Cup triumph against today’s opponents the previous year.

His time at Anfield ended with 42 goals in 134 appearances (lfchistory.net), a more than respectable tally despite making himself the butt of a joke which suggests otherwise!

You can view the full clip featuring Crouch below, via @footballontnt on X: