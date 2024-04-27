(Video) Cody Gakpo’s legitimate opportunism bizarrely halted by Anthony Taylor’s whistle

Cody Gakpo was prevented from potentially scoring what would’ve been a brilliantly opportunistic goal during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham today.
With four minutes of normal time remaining, Alphonse Areola threw the ball ahead of him and bent down to pull up his socks, with the Reds attacker believing play to have restarted and duly advancing on the Irons goalkeeper.
However, just before the 24-year-old could get to the ball, Anthony Taylor blew sharply on his whistle to stop him in his tracks, much to the Dutchman’s understandable bemusement.
Gakpo had every right to go for the ball once the West Ham ‘keeper threw it forward, and why the referee called him back is a mystery to us. Indeed, with Liverpool’s number 18 having a potential tap-in, it could even have prevented a match-winning goal.
You can view the incident below, taken from TNT Sports’ match coverage and shared via @benson314326 on X:
Simple. Anthony “I am a tool” Taylor does not want LFC to win. This includes every other oxygen thief at PGMOL. The fact that he yellow carded Macallister and Endo and did nothing to Paqueta proves my theory. This is the reason why Klopp is leaving. The PGMOL have made it their mission to frustrate and irritate Klopp at every turn, while allowing the Saudi run clubs as much leeway as possible. Why has it taken ALL season to come to a verdict about 115 charges!!!!????
I admit a lot of the decisions have gone against us. As for City and those 115 charges, don’t be surprised if little comes oit of it.