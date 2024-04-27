(Photo) Feyenoord man was an interested spectator at Liverpool’s match today; it wasn’t Arne Slot

There was a well-known figure from Feyenoord at Liverpool’s match against West Ham this afternoon, but it wasn’t Arne Slot.

You’ll surely know by now that the 45-year-old is getting ever closer to becoming the Reds’ next manager, and one of his players was seemingly an interested spectator at the London Stadium.

As highlighted by Anfield Sector on X, Lutsharel Geertruida posted a photo to Snapchat showing him in attendance in east London today, and intriguingly it was taken from the away end.

Given the ongoing pursuit of Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp, the presence of the 23-year-old defender at the Liverpool match could fuel speculation that he might potentially follow his current Feyenoord boss to Merseyside.

Of course, there might be nothing more in it than a footballer attending another team’s game on his day off, although the parallels are certainly inescapable.

You can view Geertruida’s photo below, via @AnfieldSector on X: