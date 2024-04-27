(Video) ‘That’s done’ – Jurgen Klopp clears up Mo Salah flashpoint as Liverpool frustrated again

Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t be drawn on an apparent flashpoint involving him and Mo Salah during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham this afternoon.

As if the frustration of more dropped points wasn’t deflating enough for Reds fans, the sight of the manager and one of his most talismanic players having a frosty exchange on the touchline compounded the misery.

Speaking to TNT Sports shortly after the final whistle at the London Stadium, the 56-year-old was inevitably asked about that incident with the Egyptian.

When asked if he could reveal what was said between the pair, Klopp replied: “No, but we spoke already in the dressing room. For me, that’s done.”

It’s commonplace for managers and players to have a frank exchange of views during a match, but this incident wasn’t helpful in the context of Salah’s form having nosedived in recent weeks and the clamour from some pundits for Liverpool to cash in on him this summer if a lucrative offer comes their way.

Hopefully it was nothing more than a momentary flashpoint. The last thing we need now is for a rift between Klopp and one of his key players.

You can view the manager’s comments below (from 2:20), via @footballontnt on X: