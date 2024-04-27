(Image) Updated version of what could be Nike’s final Liverpool home kit leaked online

Now that we’re approaching the end of the season, new kit leaks are growing in abundance on social media, and an updated version of what Liverpool could be wearing from the summer onward has emerged online.

As shared by The Kitman, X user @KB2X has shared a slightly modified edition of a previously leaked home shirt, with the Reds rumoured to be making a return to pinstripes from 2024/25, along with a golden yellow manufacturer’s logo and LFC crest, similar to the New Balance kit in which we won the 2019/20 Premier League.

The one minor tweak to previous versions is that there seemingly won’t be a shield housing the crest, something had been a feature of earlier leaks on social media.

It could also potentially be the final home kit that Nike produce for Liverpool, amid reports this week that the Reds could be poised for a return to Adidas from 2025/26 amid a rumoured money-spinning deal with the German brand.

You can view the updated home kit leak for next season below, via @KB2X on X: