(Video) Inches away: Luis Diaz agonisingly close to firing Liverpool in front before Bowen blow

It sums up Liverpool’s luck right now that even when Luis Diaz conjured up one moment of potential magic in the first half against West Ham, the ball struck the post and rolled harmlessly away from danger.

The Colombian was the best of a bad LFC lot in the defeat to Everton in midweek, and he had his moments again in the opening 45 minutes at the London Stadium.

Shortly before half-time, the 27-year-old cut inside from the left flank and unleashed a shot which left Alphonse Areola stranded but cannoned off the upright and away from goal.

Diaz’s and Liverpool’s torment was amplified just a few minutes later when Jarrod Bowen pounced on slack defending from a corner to fire West Ham in front and threaten to consign the Reds to yet another sorry defeat in April.

