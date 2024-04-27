(Video) ‘I’ll be glad he’s gone!’ – David Moyes jokingly urges Klopp to ‘hurry up and get away’

David Moyes has jokingly urged Jurgen Klopp to fast-track his departure from the Premier League, having faced the Liverpool manager for the final time today.

His West Ham side held the Reds to a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium and dealt the Reds’ fading title hopes a further blow in the German’s fourth-last game in charge of the Merseysiders.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Irons manager had reporters erupting with laughter when he said: “I’ll be glad he’s gone…f***ing too big! His teeth are too bright!”

On a more serious note, Moyes continued: “I hate saying it because I’ve worked at other clubs who are probably their biggest rivals, but I think he’s been immense for Liverpool. He’s the daddy there and he’s been able to control a big football club, which is not easy to do. I’m glad to see the back of him, I’ve got to say!”

The West Ham manager also urged Klopp to ‘hurry up & get away’ from English football, with the ex-Everton and Manchester United clearly relieved that he never has to face the 56-year-old again, having lost 11 of his 14 meetings against him and won just once (Transfermarkt).

Let’s just say we don’t share Moyes’ desire for the German to take his leave from Anfield!

You can view the West Ham manager’s comments below, via @nsmjourno on X: