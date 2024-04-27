(Video) Answers on a postcard: Paqueta somehow escapes a card for dangerous lunge on Mac Allister

Lucas Paqueta is a quality player, as Paul Gorst warned Liverpool before today’s match against West Ham, but he was darn lucky to avoid at least a yellow card in the first few minutes at the London Stadium.

The Irons playmaker lunged in on Alexis Mac Allister in the opening exchanges and caught the Argentine over the top on the ankle, getting absolutely nowhere near the ball.

It could easily have been a red card when thinking back to Curtis Jones’ dismissal against Tottenham earlier in the season, but astonishingly the Euro 2024-bound Anthony Taylor didn’t even reach for his pocket, despite having a very good view of the challenge.

Paqueta will know he was extremely lucky not to be carded when he watches it back afterwards. Thankfully Liverpool’s number 10 came away from it unharmed.

You can view the challenge below, taken from ESPN’s match coverage and shared via @videosboleiro on X: