(Video) Luck finally goes Liverpool’s way as Andy Robertson levels it in London

Liverpool needed something to go their way during their April malaise, and they got it courtesy of how Andy Robertson’s equaliser against West Ham came about.

It was no thing of beauty from the Scottish left-back, who let fly from the edge of the penalty area three minutes into the second half.

Alphonse Areola got a fingertip to the ball but couldn’t prevent it from squirming past him and then off the post on its way into the Irons’ net.

It won’t make any Goal of the Month contests, but it could be priceless in hopefully turning Liverpool’s fortunes around after a rough few weeks.

You can view Robertson’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: