(Video) Mo Salah’s curt reply in post-match mixed zone will have Liverpool fans terrified

Mo Salah’s curt reply to reporters after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham could leave Reds fans fearing the worst.

The Egyptian was involved in a frosty exchange with Jurgen Klopp during the match, and despite the manager downplaying it afterwards, the player appeared to add fuel to the fire afterwards.

As he walked through the mixed zone after the game, the 31-year-old declined reporters’ requests for interviews and simply replied “There’s going to be fire today if I speak…of course”, not one breaking stride or averting his forward gaze.

Salah’s short reply will inevitably fuel speculation of a bust-up with Klopp, rather than a mere flashpoint in the heat of the moment at the London Stadium.

One thing is for certain – we haven’t heard the last of this incident by a long stretch.

You can view Salah’s response to reporters below, via @j_castelobranco on X: